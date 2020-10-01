In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Jimmy Walker hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Walker finished his round tied for 1st at 8 under with Charley Hoffman; Anirban Lahiri, Michael Gligic, Keegan Bradley, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Roger Sloan, Camilo Villegas, Talor Gooch, Martin Laird, Aaron Wise, Cameron Tringale, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 7th at 4 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Jimmy Walker hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Jimmy Walker to even-par for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Walker hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Walker chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Walker chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Walker to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Walker chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Walker to 4 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third, Walker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Walker to 5 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Walker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Walker to 6 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Walker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 7 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Walker's 174 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 8 under for the round.