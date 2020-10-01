Jim Herman hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Herman finished his round tied for 21st at 2 under; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Aaron Wise and Michael Gligic are tied for 6th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Herman had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Herman missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Herman to 1 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Herman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 214-yard par-3 green seventh, Herman suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to even for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Herman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 3 under for the round.

Herman got a bogey on the 330-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 2 under for the round.