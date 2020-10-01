Jhonattan Vegas hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Vegas finished his round tied for 55th at 1 over; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 7 under; Anirban Lahiri, Michael Gligic, Keegan Bradley, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Aaron Wise, Cameron Tringale, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 7th at 4 under.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Vegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Vegas to even for the round.

Vegas got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Vegas chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Vegas to even-par for the round.

At the 411-yard par-4 first, Vegas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Vegas to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Vegas had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to even for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Vegas's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Vegas got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 4 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Vegas to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Vegas's 142 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 over for the round.