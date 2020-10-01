-
-
Jay McLuen shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2020
Jay McLuen hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. McLuen finished his day tied for 39th at 2 under; Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic and MJ Daffue are tied for 5th at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 7th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, McLuen had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McLuen to 1 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, McLuen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put McLuen at 2 under for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 16th, McLuen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McLuen to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, McLuen's 122 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McLuen to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, McLuen had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McLuen to 3 under for the round.
McLuen got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving McLuen to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.