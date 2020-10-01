In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Jason Dufner hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Dufner finished his round in 88th at 4 over; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Anirban Lahiri, Michael Gligic, Keegan Bradley, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Roger Sloan, Camilo Villegas, Talor Gooch, Martin Laird, Aaron Wise, Cameron Tringale, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 7th at 4 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Dufner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third, Dufner got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Dufner to even-par for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Dufner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dufner to 2 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Dufner's tee shot went 198 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Dufner got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Dufner to 4 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Dufner's tee shot went 171 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Dufner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 4 over for the round.