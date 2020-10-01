In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Jamie Lovemark hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lovemark finished his round tied for 89th at 1 over; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic is in 3rd at 7 under; and Anirban Lahiri, J.T. Poston, Talor Gooch, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Lovemark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lovemark to 1 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Lovemark hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Lovemark to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Lovemark's 117 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lovemark to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Lovemark's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Lovemark's tee shot went 167 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Lovemark chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lovemark to 1 under for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 16th, Lovemark got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lovemark to even for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 18th, Lovemark chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lovemark to 1 over for the round.