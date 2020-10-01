-
J.T. Poston delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the first at the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
J.T. Poston hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Poston finished his round tied for 3rd at 6 under with Keegan Bradley and Anirban Lahiri; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Michael Gligic and Aaron Wise are tied for 6th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, J.T. Poston had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved J.T. Poston to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 14th, Poston chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Poston's 205 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Poston chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 4 under for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Poston to 6 under for the round.
