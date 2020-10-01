-
J.J. Spaun shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, J.J. Spaun hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 39th at 2 under; Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic and MJ Daffue are tied for 5th at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 7th at 6 under.
On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Spaun hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Spaun to 1 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Spaun hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.
Spaun got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Spaun hit an approach shot from 109 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.
