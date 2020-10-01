J.B. Holmes hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Holmes finished his round tied for 67th at 1 under; Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic is in 5th at 7 under; and Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, J.B. Holmes's tee shot went 193 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Holmes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Holmes had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Holmes to 1 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Holmes's his second shot went 23 yards to the fringe and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Holmes had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Holmes to 1 over for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Holmes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to even for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Holmes's tee shot went 178 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Holmes's 133 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Holmes to 1 under for the round.