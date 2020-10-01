In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Isaiah Jackson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Jackson finished his day tied for 106th at 1 over; Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic and MJ Daffue are tied for 5th at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 7th at 6 under.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Jackson got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Jackson to 1 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Jackson's tee shot went 166 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Jackson's 132 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jackson to 1 over for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Jackson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jackson to even-par for the round.

Jackson got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jackson to 1 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 second, Jackson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jackson to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 third, Jackson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jackson to 1 over for the round.