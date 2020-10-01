Hunter Mahan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mahan finished his round tied for 59th at even par; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic is in 3rd at 7 under; and Anirban Lahiri, J.T. Poston, Talor Gooch, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Hunter Mahan had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hunter Mahan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 third, Mahan's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mahan to 2 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Mahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mahan to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Mahan's tee shot went 198 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 33 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Mahan hit his tee at the green on the 168-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 60-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Mahan to 1 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Mahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Mahan to even-par for the round.