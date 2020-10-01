-
Hudson Swafford shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hudson Swafford gets up-and-down for birdie at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Hudson Swafford gets up-and-down from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-5 11th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Hudson Swafford hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Swafford finished his round tied for 102nd at 3 over; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic is in 3rd at 7 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Keegan Bradley, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Swafford reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Swafford had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to even for the round.
Swafford got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 1 over for the round.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Swafford's tee shot went 160 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 214-yard par-3 seventh green, Swafford suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Swafford at 3 over for the round.
