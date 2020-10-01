-
-
Henrik Stenson shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2020
-
Highlights
Henrik Stenson drives par-4 green to set up birdie at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Henrik Stenson lands his 310-yard tee shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-4 15th hole.
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Henrik Stenson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Stenson finished his day tied for 39th at 2 under; Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic and MJ Daffue are tied for 5th at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 7th at 6 under.
On the par-4 second, Stenson's 148 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stenson to 1 under for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Stenson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stenson to 2 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th Stenson hit his tee shot 310 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Stenson to 3 under for the round.
At the 436-yard par-4 17th, Stenson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stenson to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.