Henrik Norlander hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his round tied for 23rd at 3 under; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic is in 3rd at 7 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Sebastián Muñoz, J.T. Poston, Talor Gooch, Keegan Bradley, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Norlander had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to even for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Norlander's tee shot went 166 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 14th, Norlander chipped in his third shot from 17 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 1 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Norlander chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Norlander's 148 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.