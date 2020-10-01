-
-
Hank Lebioda shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2020
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Hank Lebioda hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 28th at 3 under; Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic and MJ Daffue are tied for 5th at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 7th at 6 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Lebioda's 178 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.
Lebioda got a bogey on the 330-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 2 under for the round.
At the 436-yard par-4 17th, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and rolled a 46-foot putt for birdie. This put Lebioda at 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.