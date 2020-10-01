In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Greg Chalmers hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Chalmers finished his round tied for 45th at even par; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Anirban Lahiri, J.T. Poston, Michael Gligic, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Roger Sloan, Camilo Villegas, Martin Laird, Cameron Tringale, Andrew Putnam, and Aaron Wise are tied for 7th at 4 under.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Chalmers's tee shot went 151 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Chalmers tee shot went 219 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Chalmers to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Chalmers's 117 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chalmers to 1 over for the round.

Chalmers got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Chalmers to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Chalmers had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chalmers to 1 over for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Chalmers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chalmers to even-par for the round.