Grayson Murray hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Murray finished his round tied for 42nd at 2 under; Jimmy Walker, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic and Kevin Chappell are tied for 4th at 7 under; and J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Murray hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 second. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Murray chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to 2 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Murray had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 1 under for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Murray got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Murray to even for the round.

Murray hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 16th. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Murray had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Murray to 2 under for the round.