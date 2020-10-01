Fabián Gómez hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Gómez finished his round tied for 63rd at 1 under; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, Talor Gooch, Kevin Chappell, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Gómez had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gómez to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Gómez's tee shot went 200 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 449-yard par-4 12th, Gómez got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Gómez to 2 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Gómez chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 1 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Gómez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Gómez's 203 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 1 under for the round.