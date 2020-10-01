-
-
Emiliano Grillo shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2020
Emiliano Grillo hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his round tied for 12th at 3 under; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Anirban Lahiri, Keegan Bradley, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Aaron Wise and Michael Gligic are tied for 6th at 5 under.
After a drive to fairway bunker on the par-5 11th, Grillo hit his 105 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Grillo had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Grillo's 110 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 4 under for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 4 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 181-yard par-3 fourth green, Grillo suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Grillo at 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.