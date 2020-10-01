-
-
Dylan Frittelli finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2020
-
Fantasy
Daily Fantasy preview for Sanderson Farms
Pat Mayo and DraftKings have everything you need to know ahead of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi.
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Dylan Frittelli hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 83rd at even par; Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic is in 5th at 7 under; and Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 third, Frittelli got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
Frittelli got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 2 over for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Frittelli to 2 over for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Frittelli hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Frittelli's 123 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Frittelli to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.