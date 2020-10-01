In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Dylan Frittelli hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 83rd at even par; Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic is in 5th at 7 under; and Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 third, Frittelli got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 2 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Frittelli to 2 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Frittelli hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Frittelli's 123 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Frittelli to even for the round.