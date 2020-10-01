In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Doug Ghim hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Ghim finished his day tied for 65th at 1 under; Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic and MJ Daffue are tied for 5th at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 7th at 6 under.

At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Doug Ghim hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Doug Ghim to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Ghim hit an approach shot from 98 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.

Ghim got a bogey on the 330-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 1 under for the round.

At the 436-yard par-4 17th, Ghim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ghim to even-par for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Ghim's 114 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to even for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Ghim reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Ghim hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to even-par for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Ghim reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Ghim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to even for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Ghim had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.