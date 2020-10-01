Doc Redman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Redman finished his round tied for 20th at 2 under; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Anirban Lahiri, Keegan Bradley, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Aaron Wise and Michael Gligic are tied for 6th at 5 under.

After a 297 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Redman chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Redman had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Redman's 122 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Redman hit an approach shot from 98 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 4 under for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Redman got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.