In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Denny McCarthy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his day tied for 17th at 4 under; Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic and MJ Daffue are tied for 5th at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 7th at 6 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Denny McCarthy's tee shot went 197 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, McCarthy hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 14th, McCarthy chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, McCarthy's 188 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 second, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, McCarthy hit an approach shot from 88 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, McCarthy hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 4 under for the round.