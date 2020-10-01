In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Davis Riley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Riley finished his round tied for 42nd at 1 under; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic is in 3rd at 7 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston, and Talor Gooch are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Riley got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 1 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Riley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Riley chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to even for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Riley hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

Riley got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to even-par for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Riley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Riley's tee shot went 194 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Riley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Riley's 116 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Riley hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Riley to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Riley hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 14th. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Riley to 1 under for the round.