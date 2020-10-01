-
David Hearn putts well in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
David Hearn hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hearn finished his round tied for 21st at 2 under; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic is in 3rd at 7 under; and Anirban Lahiri, J.T. Poston, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, David Hearn had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved David Hearn to even for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Hearn hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hearn to 1 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Hearn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hearn to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Hearn's 166 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 3 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Hearn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hearn to 2 under for the round.
