D.J. Trahan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Trahan finished his round tied for 81st at even par; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic is in 3rd at 7 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Sebastián Muñoz, J.T. Poston, Talor Gooch, Keegan Bradley, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Trahan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Trahan chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trahan to 2 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th, Trahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Trahan to 1 under for the round.

Trahan got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trahan to even for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Trahan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Trahan chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trahan to 2 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Trahan's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Trahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trahan to even-par for the round.