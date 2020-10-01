-
D.A. Points shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, D.A. Points hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Points finished his round tied for 131st at 3 over; Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic is in 5th at 7 under; and MJ Daffue, Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 6th at 6 under.
Points had a fantastic chip-in on the 168-yard par-3 13th. His his second shot went 22 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even-par for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Points chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Points to 1 under for the round.
At the 436-yard par-4 17th, Points got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Points to even for the round.
Points got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Points to 1 over for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 first, Points had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Points to 2 over for the round.
