  • Corey Conners shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Corey Conners gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-4 15h hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Corey Conners’ bunker play leads to birdie at Sanderson Farms

    In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Corey Conners gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-4 15h hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.