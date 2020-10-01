-
Corey Conners shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Corey Conners’ bunker play leads to birdie at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Corey Conners gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-4 15h hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Corey Conners hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Conners finished his round tied for 11th at 5 under; Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic is in 5th at 7 under; and MJ Daffue, Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 6th at 6 under.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Conners hit his 100 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
Conners tee shot went 182 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a three-putt for double bogey, bringing Conners to 1 over for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to even-par for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Conners chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 4 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 5 under for the round.
