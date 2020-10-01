In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Corey Conners hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Conners finished his round tied for 11th at 5 under; Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic is in 5th at 7 under; and MJ Daffue, Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Conners hit his 100 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

Conners tee shot went 182 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a three-putt for double bogey, bringing Conners to 1 over for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to even-par for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Conners chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 4 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 5 under for the round.