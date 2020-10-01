-
Chris Stroud shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2020
Chris Stroud hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Stroud finished his round tied for 16th at 2 under; Charley Hoffman is in 1st at 7 under; Anirban Lahiri, Keegan Bradley, Jimmy Walker, and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Cameron Tringale, Andrew Putnam, Michael Gligic, and Aaron Wise are tied for 6th at 4 under.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Stroud reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.
At the 436-yard par-4 17th, Stroud reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Stroud at 2 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Stroud had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Stroud had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stroud to 2 under for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Stroud reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Stroud's 130 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to 2 under for the round.
