Chris Kirk hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his day tied for 17th at 4 under; Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic and MJ Daffue are tied for 5th at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 7th at 6 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Kirk hit an approach shot from 111 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 14th, Kirk hit his 81 yard approach to 1 foot, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Kirk chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kirk to 4 under for the round.