Chris Baker shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Chris Baker hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Baker finished his round tied for 68th at even par; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic is in 3rd at 7 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston, and Talor Gooch are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a 276 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Baker chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baker to 1 under for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Baker chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baker to 2 under for the round.
Baker tee shot went 168 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Baker to 1 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Baker had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Baker to even for the round.
