Chez Reavie hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his round tied for 21st at 2 under; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Anirban Lahiri, Michael Gligic, Keegan Bradley, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Roger Sloan, Camilo Villegas, Talor Gooch, Martin Laird, Aaron Wise, Cameron Tringale, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 7th at 4 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Reavie had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Reavie hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Reavie's 140 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Reavie's tee shot went 161 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Reavie had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 18th, Reavie chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.