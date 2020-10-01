In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Chesson Hadley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hadley finished his round tied for 70th at 3 over; Charley Hoffman is in 1st at 8 under; Jimmy Walker is in 2nd at 7 under; and Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 418-yard par-4 second, Hadley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadley to 1 over for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Hadley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hadley to 2 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Hadley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hadley to 3 over for the round.

Hadley got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hadley's 126 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 3 over for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Hadley chipped in his fourth shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 over for the round.

Hadley tee shot went 161 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hadley to 3 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Hadley at 2 over for the round.

Hadley hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Hadley to 3 over for the round.