Chase Seiffert posts bogey-free 2-under 70 l in the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Chase Seiffert hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Seiffert finished his round tied for 21st at 2 under; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic is in 3rd at 7 under; and Anirban Lahiri, J.T. Poston, Talor Gooch, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a 278 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Chase Seiffert chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chase Seiffert to 1 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Seiffert reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 2 under for the round.
