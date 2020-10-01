In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Charley Hoffman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoffman finished his round tied for 1st at 8 under with Jimmy Walker; Anirban Lahiri, J.T. Poston, Michael Gligic, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Roger Sloan, Camilo Villegas, Martin Laird, Cameron Tringale, Andrew Putnam, and Aaron Wise are tied for 7th at 4 under.

On the par-5 third, Charley Hoffman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Charley Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Hoffman hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Hoffman chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hoffman's 168 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hoffman to 4 under for the round.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hoffman had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 4 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 5 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Hoffman hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Hoffman's 109 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 7 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Hoffman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 8 under for the round.