In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Charl Schwartzel hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schwartzel finished his day tied for 17th at 4 under; Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic and MJ Daffue are tied for 5th at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 7th at 6 under.

On the par-4 second, Charl Schwartzel's 118 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Charl Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Schwartzel's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Schwartzel's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Schwartzel had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Schwartzel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwartzel to 3 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Schwartzel chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 4 under for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 16th, Schwartzel reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Schwartzel at 5 under for the round.

Schwartzel got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 4 under for the round.