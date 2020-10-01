-
Carlos Ortiz shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Carlos Ortiz hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Ortiz finished his round tied for 109th at 1 over; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Anirban Lahiri, J.T. Poston, Talor Gooch, Keegan Bradley, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 5th at 6 under.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Ortiz hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third, Ortiz got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Ortiz to even-par for the round.
At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Ortiz hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.
Ortiz tee shot went 171 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Ortiz to 1 over for the round.
