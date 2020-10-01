In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Camilo Villegas hit 10 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Villegas finished his round tied for 14th at 3 under; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic is in 3rd at 7 under; and Anirban Lahiri, J.T. Poston, Talor Gooch, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 12th, Villegas's 137 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 2 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Villegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Villegas to 4 under for the round.

At the 436-yard par-4 17th, Villegas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Villegas to 3 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Villegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Villegas to 4 under for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Villegas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Villegas to 3 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Villegas hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Villegas at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Villegas had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Villegas to 3 under for the round.