In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Cameron Tringale hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his round tied for 7th at 4 under; Charley Hoffman is in 1st at 8 under; Jimmy Walker is in 2nd at 7 under; and Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 second, Tringale's 123 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Tringale had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 4 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 5 under for the round.

Tringale got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 4 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 17th, Tringale chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Tringale chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Tringale to 4 under for the round.