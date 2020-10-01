In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Cameron Percy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Percy finished his round tied for 14th at 3 under; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic is in 3rd at 7 under; and Anirban Lahiri, J.T. Poston, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Cameron Percy hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cameron Percy to 1 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Percy reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.

Percy got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to 1 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Percy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Percy's 153 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 3 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Percy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 third, Percy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 3 under for the round.