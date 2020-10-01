  • Cameron Davis putts himself to a 6-under 66 in first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Cameron Davis sinks a 39-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Davis rolls in 39-footer for birdie at Sanderson Farms

    In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Cameron Davis sinks a 39-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 14th hole.