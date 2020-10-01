In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Cameron Davis hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Davis finished his day tied for 7th at 6 under with J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri; Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Michael Gligic and MJ Daffue are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the par-4 first, Cameron Davis's 103 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cameron Davis to 1 under for the round.

Davis got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to even-par for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Davis chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Davis had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Davis chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.

Davis missed the green on his first shot on the 168-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 24 yards for birdie. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Davis at 5 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 6 under for the round.