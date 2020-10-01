C.T. Pan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Pan finished his round tied for 22nd at 2 under; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Anirban Lahiri, Michael Gligic, Keegan Bradley, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Roger Sloan, Camilo Villegas, Talor Gooch, Martin Laird, Aaron Wise, Cameron Tringale, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 7th at 4 under.

Pan stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 223-yard par-3 10th. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Pan hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Pan hit an approach shot from 73 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 3 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Pan to 2 under for the round.

Pan got a double bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Pan to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Pan had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Pan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.