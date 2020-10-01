  • C.T. Pan shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, C.T. Pan hits his 212-yard tee shot within 4 inches of the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-3 10th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    C.T. Pan nearly opens with an ace at Sanderson Farms

