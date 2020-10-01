-
Byeong Hun An shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Byeong Hun An hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. An finished his round tied for 89th at 1 over; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic is in 3rd at 7 under; and Anirban Lahiri, J.T. Poston, Talor Gooch, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 4th at 6 under.
An missed the green on his first shot on the 181-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved An to 1 under for the round.
At the 403-yard par-4 eighth, An's tee shot went 258 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 92 yards to the native area, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for a double bogey. This moved An to 1 over for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, An reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 2 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 18th, An reached the green in 2 and rolled a 45-foot putt for birdie. This put An at 1 over for the round.
