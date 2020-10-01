In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Bronson Burgoon hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Burgoon finished his day tied for 106th at 1 over; Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic and MJ Daffue are tied for 5th at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 7th at 6 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Burgoon hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Burgoon at 1 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Burgoon got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Burgoon to 3 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Burgoon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 2 over for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 16th, Burgoon chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 3 over for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Burgoon hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Burgoon went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough. He hit his fifth at the green and had a one-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Burgoon to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Burgoon's 128 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Burgoon had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burgoon to 1 over for the round.