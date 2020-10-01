In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Brice Garnett hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his round tied for 42nd at 2 under; Jimmy Walker, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic and Kevin Chappell are tied for 4th at 7 under; and J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 6th at 6 under.

Garnett got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Garnett's 139 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to even-par for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Garnett hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Garnett hit an approach shot from 113 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Garnett hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 16th, Garnett chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.