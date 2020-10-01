In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Brian Stuard hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his round tied for 39th at 2 under; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Anirban Lahiri, J.T. Poston, Talor Gooch, Keegan Bradley, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Stuard hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Stuard hit an approach shot from 106 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Stuard chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 2 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Stuard reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Stuard's tee shot went 182 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Stuard's 128 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stuard had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.