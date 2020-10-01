Brian Harman hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 39th at 2 under; Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic and MJ Daffue are tied for 5th at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 7th at 6 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Harman's tee shot went 191 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Harman to 2 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Harman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to even for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Harman had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Harman's tee shot went 159 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Harman chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 2 under for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Harman hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

Harman got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 2 under for the round.