Brandt Snedeker putts well in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Brandt Snedeker hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Snedeker finished his round tied for 22nd at 2 under; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Anirban Lahiri, Michael Gligic, Keegan Bradley, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Roger Sloan, Camilo Villegas, Talor Gooch, Martin Laird, Aaron Wise, Cameron Tringale, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Brandt Snedeker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brandt Snedeker to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Snedeker's 146 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.
Snedeker got a bogey on the 330-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Snedeker to 2 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Snedeker had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.
