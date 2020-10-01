-
Brandon Hagy shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Brandon Hagy hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hagy finished his day tied for 65th at 1 under; Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic and MJ Daffue are tied for 5th at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 7th at 6 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 third, Hagy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Hagy hit an approach shot from 122 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Hagy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 3 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Hagy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.
Hagy got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 1 under for the round.
