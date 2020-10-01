-
Branden Grace putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 first round in the Sanderson Farms Championship
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Branden Grace hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Grace finished his round tied for 55th at 1 over; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 7 under; Anirban Lahiri, Michael Gligic, Keegan Bradley, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Aaron Wise, Cameron Tringale, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Branden Grace's tee shot went 195 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 239 yard drive on the 449-yard par-4 12th, Grace chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Grace to 2 over for the round.
At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Grace hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 1 over for the round.
